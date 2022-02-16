news, local-news,

Tourism operators are looking forward to the return of visitors from across the globe as Australia opens up to international tourist from next week. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced last week Australia would open its borders to all fully vaccinated visa holders from February 21, opening the door to the return of international tourists, business travellers, and other visitors. Visa holders who are not fully vaccinated will require a valid travel exemption and will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements. Port Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Tourism chairperson Sharni-Marie Barney said the local tourism industry looked keen to getting back to a large volume of tourist traffic seen before the pandemic. "It's been a good thing for them to think about how to make the most out of the local Australian market but the international market has been a fairly significant difference for them income wise so they would be looking forward to getting to numbers before COVID," she said. Local tourism operator David 'Lunch' Doudle of Australian Coastal Safaris has certainly welcomed the news, however he said there were still unknowns that needed to be addressed. He said unknowns included vaccination and quarantine processes and the difference of what happened if a visitor arrived in Adelaide compared to another city such as Melbourne. "Even if we get regular travel from the international market six months down the track it's a positive sign, the wheels are in motion," he said. "The announcement was probably three months prior to what we expected, but there's still a lot of water to go under the bridge." Mr Doudle said last week the business was inundated with enquiries from agents looking for dates to travel for overseas clients, which showed there was plenty of interest. South Australian Tourism Commission chief executive Rodney Harrex said the country reopening to international tourism was great news for operators across the state. "Pre COVID, international tourists spent more than $1.2 billion in South Australia, and they sought out regions like the Eyre Peninsula for its unique nature and wildlife experiences," he said. Mr Harrex said throughout the pandemic the commission had worked to keep SA top of minds in key global markets, such as the United Kingdom, United States, Singapore and New Zealand and it was now working to convert these tourists from thinking about SA to booking and travelling. "We've also continued working with airlines to ensure that Adelaide routes can be quickly reinstated in line with demand, as we know how important it is to have direct access for tourism, and how this will have a flow-on benefit to the regions and to the many tourism operators we know who are doing great things in the area," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Lauren.dinning/a9b81fc5-0f9f-4c37-b7e5-f72bb3044075.jpg/r75_458_5914_3757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg