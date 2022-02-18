Your local wine experts

alcohol, patry, cellar, drink, drive through

Lincoln Cellars was established in 2007, opening alongside the Port Lincoln Hotel, a family-owned business with the Hurley Hotel Group and part of the Sip'n'Save franchise. Located along the foreshore of Boston Bay and directly across the road from the Port Lincoln Hotel, Lincoln Cellars is the premier destination for liquor on the Eyre Peninsula, featuring a wide variety of local, imported and premium wines, as well as craft beers, ciders and spirits. Speaking with Lincoln Cellars manager, Connie Stronach, she said, "Here at Lincoln Cellars we proudly support local businesses, you will always find a good old local on our shelves including wines from Boston Bay, Lincoln Estate, Peter Teakle, and Gardner's Estate wineries, as well as Beer Garden Brewing craft beers and the new kids on the block, Coffin Bay Spirits and Eyre Peninsula Spirits." "It's great to see a variety of local wines, beer and spirits available, with many guests staying at the hotel purchasing these as a way to take part of the EP home." Lincoln Cellars prides itself on offering exceptional customer service, with drive-through or park and browse services available. This gives you the option of staying in the comfort of your vehicle or taking your time to browse the aisles. If you've got any questions about products, the friendly team are there for you, and with their extensive product knowledge, they'll be sure to help you choose the perfect selection of drinks to suit any occasion. Lincoln Cellars also offers custom ordering for those unique brands and beverages that might not be on the shelf, so just speak to a member of the team and they can place an order for you. Additionally, if you are a business owner, sporting club or hosting a small private event, come in and speak with Connie about the different options she has for you. Another great service that sets Lincoln Cellars apart from the rest is online shopping through the Sip'n'Save app or website. Ms Stronach said, "With the ease of purchasing items online, we offer the option of in-store click and collect or delivery, this is just another means for us to go above and beyond for our customers here at Lincoln Cellars. We are glad to provide delivery service, being able to deliver your order within one hour of ordering, when you use the Sip'n'Save app." Lincoln Cellars may have just become your pet's favourite stop too. "Some of our favourite customers are man's best friend, with some dogs knowing us really well and loving come for a pat, but most importantly, a Schmacko," Ms Stronach said. With one of the widest ranges of liquor in Port Lincoln, and a knowledgeable team who deliver outstanding customer service, make Lincoln Cellars your next stop for all your beverage needs. As summed up by Ms Stronach, "Lincoln Cellars is your local, we proudly support local events, businesses and the wider community through donations and sponsorships. We really enjoy being part of our local community and will continue to make Port Lincoln and the Eyre Peninsula an incredible place for locals and tourists to enjoy and experience." To keep up to date with Lincoln Cellar's weekly specials, follow them on Facebook or Instagram. Lincoln Cellars is open daily from 9am until late.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/2d45f407-9ac2-452f-a407-82b3618de8c1.jpg/r13_317_6076_3743_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lincoln Cellars is your one-stop-shop for liquor on the Eyre Peninsula

