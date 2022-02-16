news, local-news,

State and federal government support is being offered to councils on Eyre Peninsula affected by severe weather and flooding between January 21 and February 2. Fourteen local government areas across the state, affected by the severe storms and heavy rainfall related to ex-tropical Cyclone Tiffany, will receive assistance through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. These include Eyre Peninsula councils of Cleve, Elliston, Franklin Harbour, Kimba, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Streaky Bay and Tumby Bay. Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said he welcomed this support as his electorate was hit hard by the storms with roads affected by flooding. "The confirmation that councils will be able to access funds to repair the damage will lift a weight off their shoulders and they can now confidently get about the job which in a number of councils will run into the millions," he said. Cleve District Council was one of the local government areas affected by the severe storms and mayor Phil Cameron said while the announcement was welcomed, clarity was needed on what would be offered to councils. He said the council had been working to get affected roads in a usable state, but with about 70 per cent of the district's road network affected and damage estimated at $3.5 million, there was a long road to recovery ahead. "It's going to be a big project, it's going to be a couple years to get the condition or roads and creek crossings back to where they were before this event," he said. Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council mayor Jo-Anne Quigley said the council was happy to be included. "Whilst there are councils in other areas north of us that have a much greater need for support, we still have areas where this commitment will be appropriate," she said. The state government has also established an initial Storm and Flood Damage Information hotline for affected community members, which is available 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday by calling 1800 302 787.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/8a940bfc-c15a-43ca-b29a-a7cc3409687a.jpg/r237_362_1825_1259_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg