South Australia's non-metropolitan Regional Development Australia boards have received a boost to help drive further economic development in the form of $12 million across four years. While visiting Port Lincoln on Wednesday Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham announced the government has committed $12 million to 2026 for the seven non-metropolitan RDA boards. Mr Basham said this commitment would help support further economic growth and prosperity in regional SA. "Our regions matter is more than a slogan for our government, it's a core belief," he said. "South Australia's regions are a critical driver of our state economy contributing around $29 billion per year with just under 150,000 people employed in our regions. "Regional Development Australia associations are a key part of this which is why we are proud to continue to support the seven individual associations with $12 million through to 2026." One of those seven individual associations is Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula who have welcomed this new funding commitment. Chairperson Bryan Trigg said this four-year commitment to the Regional Development Australia Framework was a significant boost to regional SA, and would help drive projects locally. "The RDAEP Board has identified a pipeline of projects capable of generating in excess of $11 billion of investment and creating over 8000 jobs right across the region," he said. RDAEP chief executive officer Ryan Viney said it was great to receive this confidence boost which would help with providing confidence in businesses looking to invest in the region. "It also provides certainty to the work of the board and staff in seeking to realise this significant investment on behalf of the wider community," he said. "The funding commitment reflects the strong partnerships RDAs have formed in their respective regions, and the important role they play in working collaboratively with state and federal governments, local councils and industry to facilitate economic development, infrastructure, investment and job creation." Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/cac5521e-b01c-45c5-bef3-544dc08bd353.JPG/r80_334_5667_3491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg