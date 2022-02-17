Woman arrested for attempted robbery with syringe

news, local-news,

A woman has been arrested following an attempted robbery at a Port Lincoln service station early Thursday morning. Just before 2.15am on February 17 police were called to a service station on Hallett Place after a woman had allegedly threatened the console operator with a syringe. Police quickly arrived on the scene and located the suspect, who was still inside the store where she was arrested. No one was injured and nothing was stolen from the premises. A 53-year-old Port Lincoln woman has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery, she has been granted bail and will appear in Port Lincoln Magistrates Court on March 18.

