West Coast man arrested for child exploitation material

A West Coast man has been arrested by Special Crime Investigation detectives in relation to child exploitation material. Acting on information received officers attended a Western Eyre Peninsula address on February 16 to conduct a search. It is alleged that during the search officers located child exploitation material and seized a quantity of electronic items for examination, as well as a number of gel blasters. A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of child exploitation material. He has been bailed to appear in Ceduna Magistrates Court on April 4. Investigations are ongoing.

