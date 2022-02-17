news, local-news,

Sport is back under lights at Cummins following the installation of new LED lighting at the local courts. The Cummins Courts Users Group has celebrated the installation of eight new LED energy efficient floodlights for the six tennis courts, four netball courts and four basketball courts. The group is made up of the Cummins Tennis Club, Cummins and District Basketball Association, Cummins Kapinnie Netball Club and Cummins Ramblers Netball Club, who are jointly responsible for the maintenance and upgrade of the court lights. The lights were first used recently as the two Cummins tennis teams, White and Blue, played their competition match in the Great Flinders Tennis Association. The completion of the lights upgrades concludes a process which started two years ago, which was funded through various sources. This includes grants from Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council, Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey and Cummins District Community Bank's Community Investment Program. These grants helped fund the majority of the upgrade with the remainder raised by the users group. All clubs who use the courts are set to benefit from the new lights, which will allow for practice and competition to take place during evening hours in summer and winter sport seasons. Thanks have gone to Jedd Dunbar Electrical who quoted, ordered and installed the new lights.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/bb19a807-773b-4c73-a218-2cbaaeafe0a7.png/r0_114_1203_794_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New lights installed at Cummins sport courts