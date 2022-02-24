news, local-news,

PETstock Port Lincoln is once again working close with the local RSPCA to help find new homes for local cats in time for its Pet Adoption Month campaign in March. Each year PETstock takes part in the month-long campaign, to help find a permanent or temporary home for thousands of animals, including cats and dogs. The Port Lincoln store recently welcomed back cats to display in the store, which has been absent for a few months due to COVID. RSPCA Port Lincoln animal care manager Isabel Thorne said it was great to once again be working closely with PETstock, and it was timely as it was "kitten season" and there were plenty of cats needing homes. "This time of year is kitten season because during the warmer months mother cats breed so we do have a few kittens coming into care at the moment," she said. "We're really excited to get the partnership (with PETstock) up and running again, it's also such a good way to bring extra awareness where people can go into PETstock at weekends and outside our business hours and get to look at the kittens and adopt in the store." Ms Thorne said there were about 33 animals in care in the centre with a large number also in foster care, with the RSPCA welcoming anyone wanting to be a foster carer. PETstock store manager Tammie Gudzenovs said as part of National Pet Adoption Month it was encouraging locals to consider becoming foster carers. "There are those kittens who are a bit shy and need time to settle into new homes," she said. "A lot of cats are found feral and foster carers do get the job done to get them to trust people." The RSPCA also supports foster carers by supplying items including food, bedding and blankets. A big part of the monthly campaign will once again be the National Adoption Day which will take place in store on Saturday, March 19 between 10am to 2pm. RSPCA volunteers will be in store to assist people looking to adopt or become foster carers. Ms Gudzenovs said last year's adoption day went really well and there was already a buzz having the kittens in store. "We have kittens here throughout the month so come in and talk with the RSPCA with what is needed with fostering a kitten," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/24f4f2cf-05d8-4b24-a257-33777ea1ce33.JPG/r53_220_5706_3414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg