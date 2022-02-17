Fishers asked to watch for rogues

news, local-news,

The state government is urging people to report rogue fishers after more than 150 people were fined for recreational fishing offences during the summer school holiday period, including on Eyre Peninsula. Between December and January 165 expiation notices were issued to rogue recreational fishers, worth more than $83,000. This includes an incident last month with an individual found to have taken two undersize abalone while driving at Point Drummond on Eyre Peninsula. The individual was fined $467, which included a $92 victim of crime levy, for taking up to three undersize of a group A species. Primary Industries and Regional Development Minister David Basham said with warm days still on the horizon it was a timely reminder that often the best intel was from responsible fishers. "The majority of fishers follow the rules to ensure the long term sustainability of our fish stocks for future generations to enjoy," he said. It's disappointing to have this many fishers caught doing the wrong thing over the school holiday period. "Remember that you can help us crack down on fishers doing the wrong thing." Mr Basham said anyone who saw someone breaking the rules was asked to report it through the 24-hour FISHWATCH number on 1800 065 522 or through the SA Recreational Fishing App.

Rogue recreational fishers caught across state during summer