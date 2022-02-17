Eyre Peninsula sport: February 10-12 | GALLERY

sport, local-sport,

Before more sport kicks off this weekend, have a look at some of the action that was captured by photographers last week. In Port Lincoln, Jack Davies once again captured images from the junior and senior matches played in the Port Lincoln Cricket Association and the Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association. Also included are some photos from the Far West Junior Tennis Association matches between Denial Bay and Thevenard, captured by West Coast photographer Andrew Brooks. Feel free to email your shots to jarrad.delaney@austcommunitymedia.com.au and they can appear in our weekly sport gallery. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

