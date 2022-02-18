Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 2008 | GALLERY

news, local-news,

Friday means it's once again Flashback Friday, where we take a look back at the photos that featured in the pages of the Port Lincoln Times in past years. We are going back 14 years to feature photos that appeared in the pages of the Port Lincoln Times throughout February, 2008. Who can you see amongst this week's photos? MORE FLASHBACKS: Australia is currently competing in the Winter Olympics at Beijing, which is the only city to host the the Winter and Summer Olympics, the latter happening in 2008. Australia would finish sixth on the medal tally with 14 gold. 15 silver and 17 bronze. February was the month when the Australian Government issued a formal apology to Indigenous Australians for the Stolen Generations. NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/4d74f57d-88fe-4122-b8f6-e4f2a5bfd463_rotated_270.JPG/r443_2050_3747_3917_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg