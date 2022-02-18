Police investigate suspicious fire in Port Lincoln

news, local-news,

Police are investigating a house fire in Port Lincoln early Friday morning, which is believed to have been deliberately lit. Just after 1.30am on February 18 police and firefighters were called to a house fire on Cronin Avenue. When police and fire crews arrived they found the rear of the house was engulfed in flames which had spread to the roof. Fire crews managed to extinguish the fire, no occupants were home at the time. Police believe the fire was deliberately lit and Port Lincoln Crime Scene Investigation will be attending the scene Friday morning. Anyone with information for saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperssa.com.au.

House fire in Port Lincoln believed to be deliberately lit