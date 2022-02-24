House of the Week: Shed for all the toys

news, property, port lincoln, house of the week, real estate view

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 3 BED | 1 BATH | 2 CAR The impressive wide frontage of this property creates a feeling of space. Located opposite Nelson Square, there is a playground for the kids to enjoy. Enter the front door into the open-plan living area with polished timber floors, plenty of natural light and character. From the kitchen window you can look out to the back yard and 10x6m covered deck positioned across the back of the home. The home has three bedrooms, a large bathroom and a hallway with great storage options. The bathroom and laundry have been recently renovated for your convenience. For those who are looking for the perfect man cave - check out the shed. It is approximately 7x12m in size including an extra high loft which can double as an office. For those who like to tinker with their vehicles, there is also a pit. Complete with concrete floor, power and a combustion fireplace - this is another space that can be appreciated. Rear access to the fully fenced back yard ensures room to park the caravan or boat, stored out of sight. Located at the top of Kirton Point, this property is in a popular family-friendly area, that feels private and peaceful. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/15c2f030-57f8-4c29-83a1-0350ade3f47f.jpg/r2_0_3598_2032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg