Lincoln Auto Club has been helped with future catering efforts for events, thanks to a new trailer made possible through a Port Lincoln Bendigo Bank grant. The bank supported the auto club with a $2000 sponsorship which has helped the club gain a new catering trailer. The bank's business development manager David Stoeckel said it was a pleasure to see the Lincoln Auto Club and its members benefit through this project. "The club's members live, work and play in the Port Lincoln and southern Eyre Peninsula region, so we are pleased to be able to reinvest some of our profits back into the community that supports us," he said. Auto club president Rick Price and hospitality coordinator Geoff Phillips recently had the chance to look over the trailer and said it would greatly benefit the club with catering events moving forward. Mr Price said the auto club had more than 500 members and the trailer was expected to be used for club catering requirements as well as transporting marquees and signage used at monthly events. "This unit is going to greatly reduce the amount of work Geoff does each time we have a club event requiring catering," Mr Price said. The auto club is preparing for 2022 after having to postpone its annual general meeting and public Show and Shine event due to COVID restrictions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/906a2c4f-bd85-4d12-9183-d307303df739.JPG/r230_52_4965_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lincoln Auto Club supported with new trailer thanks to bank support