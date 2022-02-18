news, local-news,

Work has started on a new 32 megalitre water tank near Port Lincoln which is expected to be supplying water across Eyre Peninsula by the end of the year. SA Water has initiated work on the project which will see a six metre high and 88 metre wide concrete water tank constructed at Green Patch. The new tank will be built adjacent to a smaller 10 megalitre water tank which was constructed early last year. SA Water general manager of sustainable infrastructure Amanda Lewry said once completed the tank would further increase the region's water storage capacity. She said the tank was expected to be supplying water to the Eyre Peninsula network by the end of 2022. "Augmenting our network with additional water storages enhances our ability to sustain a reliable supply, particularly during periods of warmer weather when we typically experience an increase in customer demand," she said. "These works are just one of many as part of our four-year, $1.6 billion capital investment across South Australia's water network, which will deliver a series of diverse projects to enhance the Eyre Peninsula's water security and improve our customer's water services." Green Patch farmer and CFS volunteer Mark Modra, whose property the tank is being built on, said anything which allowed for more water for the region to use was a great step forward. "From a CFS perspective it will be good because gives us more ability to hold water and use water," he said. "Anything that gives us better water security is a good idea." The tank design will incorporate a floating cover with a geomembrane lining. Ms Lewry said this was a "fresh approach" to designing and constructing water storage which did not require construction elements such as a concrete floor, steel roof structure or internal columns. "Our innovative approach is also allowing for modular construction due to the lining's ability to retain water, which will see our crews safely lift 112 precast concrete wall panels along the tank perimeter to build the storage in a shorter time frame," she said. Ms Lewry said together with construction partner McConnell Dowell Diona joint venture, SA Water was teaming up with Eyre Peninsula companies Shillabeer Crane Hire, Whyalla Earthworks and MACTRANS on the new tank.

