Matt Allen's Ichi Ban has clinched its fourth Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race in as many appearances, taking out line honours and overall handicap in a wet and windy race. Ichi Ban finished at just after 3am Saturday morning in a time of 12 hours, 29 minutes and 45 seconds, just 20 minutes clear of South Australian hopefuls Secret Men's Business in second, skippered by Geoff Boettcher. The finish time was about two hours slower than the race record set in 2020. The win caps off a great season for Allen and his crew who wrote themselves into the history books of Australian ocean racing when they won their third Rolex Sydney Hobart last December. "It's a great combination (of sailing skills), we really enjoy it, that's why we come back," Allen said. "This is our fourth year here and I think we're the only boat from New South Wales here, but we love coming here and it sort of makes sense coming up after the Sydney-Hobart." South Australian sailing veteran Boettcher said his Secret Men's Business crew sailed really well, however weren't quite good enough for the talented Ichi Ban lineup. "For us to hang off the back of (Ichi Ban) for most of the trip across, we're pretty happy," he said. "We had a couple little hiccups that probably cost us a mile or two, but other than that the boys performed really well." Conditions favoured the larger boats who were able to complete the race in consistent wind, while the tail end of the fleet were greeted with light conditions at sunrise yesterday, slowing their progress. The fleet will now prepare for the four-day Lincoln Week Regatta on the waters of Boston Bay, which starts on Monday.

