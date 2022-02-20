Good fields again at Port Lincoln Golf

sport, local-sport,

FEBRUARY 13 Sunday's Mixed Stableford saw an excellent field of 31 players taking part, with George Mayhew winning with 40 points on a countback from Ally Russell. FEBRUARY 15 Steady drizzle did not deter the 14 players who hit off in Tuesday's Twilight competition. The winner was visitor Steve Forstner with a top-ranking 26 points for the 10 holes played, then came Josh Hausler with 22 from Daniel Brown on 19. FEBRUARY 16 Steady overnight rain cleared in the afternoon and allowed a smaller field of 55 men to play in their mid-week stableford event, sponsored by CPH Accounting. Scores were low, with the A grade going to Adam Sullivan on 39 points from Josh Hausler on 37, the same score as Ben Jaensch had to win B grade from Mitchell Roberts on 35. The trying conditions were best reflected in C grade, with Bob Sorensen winning with 33 from Jacob Harvey on 29. Rundowns went to Mike Freeman and Warren Rosman 37, Cliff Taylor and Juri Berzins 34 and Lindsay Gordon on 27. Par three birdies were scored by Adam Sullivan, Greg Cotton, Trent Bradford and Chas Chambers. FEBRUARY 17 Better conditions for the Thursday Ladies' competition saw 26 competitors, with Diana Laube winning with 36 stableford points from Rhondda Mayfield on 35. Rundowns went to Deb Sykes 35, Helen George and Jinny Hussey 34 and Lorraine McDonald 35. NTP winners were Rhondda Mayfield (twice) and Adie Fraser. FEBRUARY 18 Nineteen teams and and 72 players took part in the popular Friday Night Ambrose teams event. Ten of the teams scored in the nett fifties. FEBRUARY 19 Port Lincoln Boat Supplies were the weekly sponsors for this Saturday's Par competitions. Seventy five men played, with Jake Norris winning A grade with +7 from Don Henson +6. B grade winner was Juri Berzins with +2 from Brenton George +1 and Stephen Rees took out C grade with +4 from Ben Kotz +1. Rundowns went to Mick Hegarty +3, Dylan Bell +2 and a group of players on +1, comprising Taylor Ford, Greg Barry, Shaun Thomas and Maurie Barry. From 19 players, the Ladies' winner was Sue Cotton with +1 on a countback from Jacqui McNamara. NTP winners were Ben Sellen, Shaun Thomas, Dylan Vinderwall, Greg Barry, Juri Berzins and Jake Norris. Five players had birdies on the par-three holes, Jake Norris, Juri Berzins, Shaun Thomas, Adam Sullivan and Dylan Vonderwall.

