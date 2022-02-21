newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

There's plenty of stories looking towards the future on thourwebsite this week, whether it's ensuring a medical workforce, a water supply or the Eyre Peninsula reaching its tourism potential. The region recently welcomed a new group of fifth year medical students from the University of Adelaide who will spending time in clinics and hospitals across Eyre Peninsula to learn about all different areas of rural health. One of the new students has a local connection, with Claudia Haeusler from Cummins aiming to one day return to the EP to serve in the medical field ... who knows if others in this group will join her? Right now our communities are trying to retain doctors to help provide vital medical services to residents. The key in helping to ensure a strong future medical workforce starts with students like these. Another thing a region needs is a reliable water supply and this is being aided with a new water tank being built at Green Patch. The new six metre high and 88 metre wide concrete water tank will supply 32 megalitres of water to the supply. Water security is a big talking point as discussions on where to base a desalination plant continue and relieving the pressure put on our basins continues to be a concern. The region is always looking to develop its tourism potential and two businesses have been given a boost to further that potential thanks to more than $255,000 in funding from the Tourism Industry Development Fund. Port Lincoln Cabin Park will receive $89,110 for the refurbishment of 18 cabins and corporate business facilities while Eyre Way will get $166,683 to help build of four new sustainable accommodation 'tiny homes'. Local tourism businesses are always thinking outside the box to further experiences for guests and thanks to support from funds like this, they can get a helping hand to create or enhance experiences for all. On Friday, the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race began with boats arriving in Port Lincoln throughout Saturday. For the fourth straight time Ichi Ban was the first to arrive to take line honours ahead of Secret Men's Business. This is only the start of a big week of sailing in Port Lincoln as the city now hosts the Lincoln Week Regatta. Big thanks to Harry Fisher, look for his coverage of Lincoln Week on the Port Lincoln Times website. Also check out more sport stories, such as the Cummins Courts Users Group celebrating the completed installation of new LED lighting at the courts. Look for all this and more at www.portlincolntimes.com.au. Happy reading! Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

