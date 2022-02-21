Drink driver caught at Ceduna

news, local-news,

A West Coast man has lost his licence and will face court after he was caught more than double the legal limit in Ceduna on Sunday. Just after midday on February 20 police were conducting traffic duties on the Eyre Highway at Ceduna when they stopped a white Toyota utility for a mobile breath test. The driver, a 40-year-old local man, was breath tested and returned a positive result of 0.114. The man was reported for drink driving, was issued with an immediate six month loss of licence and his car was impounded for 28 days. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

Driver blows more than double the limit at Ceduna