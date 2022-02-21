sport, local-sport,

TASMAN 4/243 DEF WAYBACK 10/45 Dominant performances with the bat and ball have helped Tasman record a 198-run win against Wayback at Ravendale on Saturday. Tasman elected to bat first and a strong opening partnership from Bodhi Fauser and Jim Stockham saw Tasman surge past 70 runs after 15 overs. Both batsmen had no trouble finding the boundary and Stockham hit one more four for good measure before he was caught for 45. This brought George Wilks in and across nearly 23 overs he and Fauser scored an incredible 99-run partnership, which included a 14-run over from Wilks in the 28th. Both would bring up half centuries, including Fauser's first at A grade level, before he was finally caught for 67 off 102 balls, Wilks would add another six runs before he too was caught for 63. Andrew Frick and Matt Dyer would bat out the remaining innings with Frick bowled by Dylan Vonderwall on the last ball of the innings for 25, leaving Dyer not out on nine. Tasman finished with a commanding 4/243. For Wayback Vonderwall was top wicket taker with 2/55 off nine overs with Jack Parsons (1/20) and Marc Eckert (1/42) also claiming wickets. The Wayback run chase was derailed in the first over as Luke Strudwick had Mayurdhvaj Gadhavi (0) and Billy Campbell (1) caught out in consecutive balls. In his next over he bowled Brad Gay for a duck with Cody Siebert bowling Nick Kleinig (1) in the next over, with Wayback finding themselves at 4/7 after just four overs. Tom Bascomb would end up top scorer for Wayback as he added 16 runs across the next six overs as Strudwick and Siebert continued to limit runs, before Siebert struck again to bowl him out. Tyson Collins would join in and in his first over had Bhargav Barot out lbw for two with Strudwick toppling the last three wickets, first Paul Newman (10) then in his next over Tom Szumski and Eckert for a pair of ducks in consecutive balls. With their last batsmen retired this left Wayback all out on 45 in a dominant performace by Tasman. Strudwick was sensational with the ball to record 6/19 off 8.2 overs with two maidens, while Siebert was also impressive with 2/17 off six with two maidens. SOUTHERN EYRE SOUTH 7/184 DEF TOD RIVER 10/103 Southern Eyre South have recorded a strong 81-run win against Tod River at Centenary Oval on Saturday. SES batted first with openers Tom Morgan and Hamish Rowsell scoring 22 off the bat across the first nine overs before Rowsell was caught for 16. Liam O'Dea added 19 runs of his own before he was caught for 19. SES would be set up through the partnership of Morgan and Roger Puckridge who with some great batting put on an 82-run partnership. Puckridge would bring up the 50 in style with a six, his second for the innings, before he was finally caught for 53 two balls later. Morgan would fall in similar fashion, caught out for 47 two balls after hitting a six of his own. Over the next three overs Tod River racked up wickets with Archer Pertzel (0) and Ryan Siebert (2) caught out in consecutive overs, followed by Eli Giddings run out for three. Damien Green (16 n.o.) and Kaleb Oestmann (1 n.o.) would bat out the last two overs to see SES finish their innings on 7/184. Zac Mullins was Tod River's top wicket taker with 3/44, while Seb Henderson limited runs with 1/23 off nine overs, with one maiden. Tod River openers Nick O'Leary and Tim Wiseman were challenged by the opening bowling attack of Siebert, O'Dea and Jace Morgan with Morgan claiming Wiseman lbw for seven, followed by Siebert having Luke Penna caught behind for a duck in the next over. O'Leary was successful in finding some runs as Tod River continued to be challenged by the SES attack. Maninder Samra was caught for eight, Kade Mullins provided some hope with some good batting, finding the boundary for four three times before he was bowled by Green for 17, Green would claim the other Mullins, Zac, for a duck by lbw. Tod River were at 5/79 after 26 overs. Ben Smith would claim the wicket of O'Leary, getting him out lbw after a well hit 47 while Green and Pertzel would clean up the last four wickets over the next four overs. Green dismissed Archie Aldridge (5) and Henderson (1) while Pertzel claimed Brendan Johnstone (12) and Sathira Malimage (0) to leave Tod River all out on 103. Green topped SES' bowling with 4/13 off eight overs with one maiden, Siebert started his side well taking 1/15 off eight with four maidens and Pertzel finished the job with 2/10 off 1.5 at the tail end of the innings.

