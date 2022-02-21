Health workforce roadmap to be called for at committee hearing

news, local-news,

Eyre Peninsula representatives will lobby for more investment and a clearer road map on ensuring services and doctors in rural and regional areas at a meeting in Whyalla next week. The Australian Senate Community Affairs References Committee will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, March 1 at the Alexander Motel as part of its inquiry into the state of general practitioners (GPs) and related services in outer metropolitan, rural and regional areas. The committee will hear from organisations which made submissions to the inquiry, including Aboriginal Health Council of South Australia, Australia Health Alliance and councils at Goyder, Streaky Bay and Kimba. Streaky Bay and District Medical Clinic are one of the organisations which made a submission, sharing the challenges it faced after taking ownership of the only clinic in town in 2018, and its ongoing challenges. This included a reliance on fly in, fly out locums for the first two years, funded through the local council and while thanks to community efforts a permanent GP was recruited in 2020, the business was breaking even with no capacity to invest in community health objectives. Clinic chairperson Jonas Woolford said there needed to be action made and investment into rural and regional health as communities continued to face uncertainty of whether they could keep a GP on site. He said Streaky Bay's, and Eyre Peninsula's story was one that was shared across Australia. "The centralisation agenda has not worked...the clear answer is to revert back into investing in the regions to address the issue once and for all," he said. "There needs to be action here and tangible investment in rural and community health, there needs to be actual change rather than report and inquiry recommendations. "We've got a federal election coming up and health is, and should be one of the top priorities." Kimba District Council mayor Dean Johnson, who will be representing the council as well as Northern Eyre Peninsula Health Alliance at the meeting, said the lack of permanent general practitioners across rural communities, such as on the peninsula, had been a "disaster". He said the council had been active in investment to keep a GP in the community, including spending millions to upgrade the local medical centre, providing free housing to GPs and other incentives. "In four of the last six years Kimba has been without a resident GP in the community, we've literally thrown the kitchen sink at this," he said. "We've been as invested as we possibly could be in this." The issue has continued to rear its ugly head in recent months with the Wudinna community, about 102km west of Kimba, losing their GP after 14 years. Mr Johnson said he was hopeful the concerns and of communities like Wudinna and Kimba could be heard and it would be a real start towards finding solutions. "We're hoping we can delve into some of the problems as we recognise it's a very complex issue and there isn't one easy solution," he said. "We hope to work through the issue so there can be a road map developed to help serve regional areas." After Whyalla the committee will then move on to hold meetings in Melbourne on March 7 and in Emerald, Queensland on March 17.

