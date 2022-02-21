sport, local-sport,

John Dunn and Krystal Bishop dominated the Port Lincoln Cup Prelude race meeting on Sunday with the powerful training combination winning five races, including the winner of the $26,000 Prelude Mount Madiera. Settling midfield apprentice Angus Chung brought Mount Madiera down the centre of the track to haul in Grinzinger Star over the concluding stages. The winner settled well in the run and was strong late, the Cup trip won't be a problem. The winner, a recent on-line purchase for $20,000, was having his first start for Dunn & Bishop and will now head to the Port Lincoln Cup next Friday as a genuine chance. Dunn & Bishop are also expected to have Fearless Al and Shinseki run in the Cup. Grinzinger Star had every possible chance but is expected to be cherry ripe for the Cup at his third run back while Witch Kid put in an improved performance to run third. The first of the five winners for Dunn and Bishop was Day For It who continues to improve each outing in the three-year-old race while Foroaise, Jonquest and Red Dynamo all got the job done in their respective races. Another highlight of the day was the win of speedy mare Centrefield over 1000 meters, she gave a nice kick on the home turn and the race was over from that point. Rocky King will have a tough decision to make whether he goes to the Cup Day sprint over the six furlongs or looks for a suitable race at metro level with this flashy chestnut. Other winners on the day were the well supported Jester Puppett in the maiden for Byron Cozamanis and outsider Near Magic scored at $41 for Mick White. Highly rated Adelaide apprentice Ben Price rode four winners on the card. Attention now turns to the Port Lincoln Cup on March 4. Punters are advised to book tickets online early to avoid disappointment. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/98b28f2d-9535-421c-9fb8-56d9010442ab.jpg/r269_149_1871_1054_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg