news, property, port lincoln, house of the week, real estate view, commercial, raine and horne

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and properties. 948 square metres Don't miss out on this highly sought-after commercial shedding, located in the Port Lincoln industrial area. It's set on a massive 948sqm freehold allotment complete with a 50x30m shed with double door access, cement floor and power available at the rear of the allotment, making it suitable for large vehicles, machinery, boats or caravans. Ideal for a workshop, storage shed, potential leasing purposes or a development opportunity, there is plenty of land to extend the existing structure or erect additional storage should you require. The property is completely fenced for secure storage. It is perfectly positioned between the CBD and Lincoln Cove Marina. Port Lincoln is the largest town in the Southern half of the Eyre Peninsula, drawing thousands of tourists annually from across the country and abroad. Port Lincoln is a major commercial centre offering a convenient drive (approximately 45 minutes) to popular Tumby Bay, Cummins and Coffin Bay. The property market is moving very quickly, so don't miss out on your chance to secure this shedding and land opportunity.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/cb173639-be28-4c8b-81fa-f32da59b9721.jpg/r0_12_819_475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg