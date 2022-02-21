news, local-news,

Saturday saw one of Tumby Bay cricket veteran Shane Pedemonte reach a major milestone, playing his 400th A grade game for Colts. Pedemonte started playing for Colts in 1992 and 30 years on has contributed greatly to the club on and off the pitch. Showing his talents with the bat and ball over the years, Pedemonte has scored more than 9700 runs, his highest score being 161 in 1996. With the ball Pedemonte has claimed more than 130 wickets and in the field has taken more than 275 catches and claimed nearly 30 stumpings. However he said he was never one to dwell on stats and it was the love of the game and the camaraderie with teammates that brought him back year after year. "I'm more engaged with the team aspect of it, and the social side of it all," he said. Pedemonte is only the second person to play 400 games for Colts, following Dion Watson, had served as team captain for four years and played in seven Colts premierships. He said one premiership win had some mixed emotions behind it, in the 1993/94 seaosn the club was reeling from the loss of its captain, Matthew Duffield, yet went on under captain Watson to win a fourth-straight premiership. Pedemonte captained Colts to the 2004/05 premiership and then after several years away from the grand final they were back on top for the 50th anniversary year. "In 2013 we celebrated 50 years and four to five years prior we had been cellar dwellers, but we went on to win the premiership, six-a-side and Twenty20 in the same season," he said. On top of contributing to his club on the cricket pitch, Pedemonte also contributed behind the scenes, serving as president for nine years while his wife Bec had served as treasurer and secretary for the same nine years. Pedemonte played his 400th against Ramblers at Tumby Bay Oval and was top wicket taker with 4/31 off 10 overs and taking one catch. Ramblers finished with 9/148 but Colts would finish 25-runs short, Pedemonte caught for seven. Despite this Pedemonte received thunderous applause as he made his way back to the stand and after game was presented with a bat signed by past and current players. Pedemonte said while it would have been great to get the win for the milestone he knew you could not win them all. "We're still on top and well positioned for finals," he said. Colts will now look towards finals which start on March 5. As for the future past the 2021/22 season, Pedemonte said he would "play it season by season", although he looked forward to possibly playing alongside his son Jack Pedemonte in a couple years time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/cb973dfe-dd6a-47f5-98b0-f6a4f5056afe.jpg/r1_219_2399_1574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg