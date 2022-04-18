Clean, green energy for Cleve

news, local-news,

Cleve Mayor Phil Cameron welcomed plans for the building of a low-cost, solar-plus-storage energy farm in the district. Mr Cameron said this was an "exciting" new PV generation that is "cutting edge" thermal absorption and storage technology. "Harvesting our sunshine is 21st century farming that will stop some 750,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere," he said. "It will provide a 300 MWp solar power plant and 150MW/3.6GWh storage in our district that will play a critical role in securing the national grid and at the same time provides our local community with the opportunity to power our towns and homes with truly green energy." Photon Energy is proposing to build the solar power plant at Yadnarie. It will use technology developed by RayGen Resources. "This project is wonderful news for our community and economy," Mr Cameron said. "It represents new solar technology, new investment, new jobs, new opportunity to diversify, green and strengthen our local, state and national economy."

