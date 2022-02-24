news, local-news,

Port Lincoln's local cinema has received support to help keep its doors open in form of $35,000 in federal funding. Lincoln Cinema has received the funding through the government's first set of grants from the second round of the $20 million Supporting Cinemas' Retention Endurance and Enhancement of Neighbourhoods (SCREEN) Fund. The Government is working to support the recovery of the arts and entertainment sector in Grey, with Coober Peady Drive-In also receiving $35,000. Lincoln Cinema's Angela Perin said they were thankful to have received funding, emphasising it would help them keep the doors open, adding which facilities at the cinema currently needed attention. "We are particularly thankful to the Independent Cinemas Association and Senator Rex Patrick who were huge advocates in getting this funding for us," she said. "Being such an old building there are always areas that need attention, but in particular some of our projection and computer equipment that needs upgrading. "We are hoping to use the funding to retain our staff - which has been our priority throughout the COVID period but we are also hoping to diversify our entertainment options." Ms Perin said people would have a lot to look forward to at the cinema this year, with an "amazing" line-up of movies coming out soon. "Some have been held back from being released for over two years," she said. "As always, we want to thank all our regular supporters who are at the reason we are still here." Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said the grants would work to support the recovery of independent cinemas from "significant" declines in revenue due to the pandemic. "This funding will help these independent facilities to keep operating during a period of severe disruption, which is so important to the fabric of our community," he said. "The latest grants will allow the operators to keep providing a popular, low-cost and COVID-safe way for people to go out and enjoy a movie as part of their local community. "In the last round of this program Blyth, Kadina, Port Augusta and Lincoln Cinema received funding." A total of 125 independent cinemas across the country would receive a share $7.3 million from the latest round of SCREEN Fund grants, working to support their "resurgence" after being disrupted by the pandemic. Administered by Screen Australia, the Government announced a second round of the SCREEN Fund in December 2021, aiming to support independent cinema operators with grants of up to $85,000 if they had a significant decline in revenue as a result of the pandemic. SCREEN Fund applications are open until April 30 2022 or until total funds are committed. Visit: https://www.screenaustralia.gov.au/funding-and-support/covid-19-support/screen-fund Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

