sport, local-sport,

A GRADE Squaws def Roadrunners 17-2 Squaws started with the batting stick and got their first two batters on base with an error and safe hit to Alana Jantke however the next three were up and out of there. Roadies Tessa Rusden's patience allowed her to get on first base but Squaws' Shyane McDonald got a great catch at right and with a quick flick it was back into first base to make a double play, followed by a fly to get them back into bat. Squaws had three consecutive outs to be back on the defence. Tegan Newman started Roadies with a safe hit to right but was tagged out at second followed by a further two quick outs and no runs for either team. Squaws put the batting stick to work in the third with all batters facing the pitcher scoring four runs, young gun Kia Bascomb had a fantastic home run smash to left followed by a home run to centre by Claire Norsworthy. Roadies Siann Cross hit safely to centre however was throw out with a double play from Anna Te Wano who took a fantastic catch and flung it back to first base Kimberley Simes. Young Kiara Newman got on base but was not able to advance meaning no runs scored. Squaws batted the lineup again in the fourth with well place single base safe hits from many allowing another seven over the plate. Dianne McCouaig of Roadies started with a safe hit to centre and Kahsha Judge also hit safe to left but both were unable to score. Fifth bat had a further two runs cross the plate for Squaws with safe hits and good base running. Roadies' Charmaine Cross got on base with a safe hit to left and K. Newman scored from a lovely hit from McCouaig who unfortunately was tagged at home with a great relay. Squaws were left stranded on bases in the sixth with Roadies infield doing the job. Roadies got on base with a mix of errors and safe hits and added another run to the tally. Ella Blewit, Jennie-Lee Te Wano and Jacinta Packer all had double bagger hits in Squaws last bat assisting their team to score a further four runs. Roadies were unable to score with outs being made before anyone could cross the plate. Best at bat: Squaws: E. Blewit and S. McDonald (4 from 5); Roadrunners: C. Cross (2 from 2). Best in field: Squaws: JL. Te Wano (3 out, 2 assists), K. Simes (5 outs); Roadrunners: M. Morton (5 outs), K. Newman (1 out, 4 assist). B GRADE Squaws def Roadrunners 7-4 Roadies started in the batter's box but it was four up three out and no runs scored, Bronwyn Warland the only safe hitter for their bat. Squaws scored two at first bat, Gemma Fowler starting the game off with a safe right field hit. Jessice Noske of Roadies had a double bagger hit to left to score her team mate for their only run for the dig. Squaws were three quick outs with Roadies infield doing the job to send them back to the field. Roadies were back into bat and came out with some safe hits and took advantage of errors in the field to score three runs and take the lead. Squaws only safe hit came from Suzanne Scanlon in the third but she was unable to advance with Roadies infield doing the job. Fourth bat and Roadies Melissa Shadwell got on base to start the dig however Squaws field shut them down with the next being three quick outs to get on the bat again. First batter was out with a fly then three safe outfield hits got Squaws on bases and in scoring position and they were able to cross two to even the score. Brooke Neindorf started Roadies bat with a double bagger to centre, followed by safe hits to give them loaded bags. Squaws made a great play at home which was then flung up to first to get a double play followed by a body catch at centre from Kim Bilney which had them back into bat and still even. Scanlon started with a safe hit to centre and advanced the diamond but Roadies infield did the deed to make the outs with no runs scored. Game tied, sixth bat had Roadies on base but were left stranded with necessary outs being made. Squaws came in and put bat to ball with three safe hits, good base running allowed them to advance the diamond to score. Roadies had one last bat to score but Heather Lawson was the only safe hit before Squaws infield got the outs to take the win. Best at bat: Squaws: S. Scanlon (3 from 4), B. Green and T. Dawson (2 from 3); Roadrunners: B. Warland and E. Heath (2 from 4). Best in field: Squaws: Q. Skinn (4 outs, 2 assists), C. Pearce (6 outs); Roadrunners: B. Neindorf (14 outs). UNDER 16 Squaws def Roadrunners 14-6 Squaws started with five on the board, Anna Te Wano and Tyra Skinn grabbed two-baggers. Roadrunners had a mix of safe hits and patience and crossed two. Second dig had the Squaws first two batters caught but then Te Wano came out and cracked a three bagger to centre, Kia Bascomb and Skinn picked up two-bagger hits scoring four before the third out. Patient batting got Roadies on base along with a safe hit to Sophie Morton and scored one. Squaws' Codee Wheare started the next bat with a triple-bagger out to left. Roadies infield Lily O'Leary teamed with Jessica Woolford for all three outs needed to send Squaws back to the field with three runs scoring. Roadies' Lani Newman got on base to start the bat and with good base running advanced to score by one before Squaws infield made necessary outs. Mahlia Vlassco and Wheare were the only two safe hits in Squaws bat and both advanced to cross the plate before Roadies infield did the job making outs. Roadies had two quick outs followed by a two-bagger to O'Leary, patience got batters on base and they scored two. Last dig had Squaws' Bascomb smashing out a centre field home run to help her team cross four runs before time and game was called and scores reverted. Best at bat: Squaws: E. Simpson and C. Wheare (4 from 4); Roadrunners: L. O'Leary and S. Morton (2 from 3). Best in field: Squaws: E. Simpson (2 strikeouts, 1 assist, 1 out), T. Skinn (4 outs); Roadrunners: J. Woolford (9 outs).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/22805e8e-18a2-4abf-b6fb-86b87908694c.jpg/r0_821_4762_3512_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Squaws win all three semi finals in Port Lincoln softball