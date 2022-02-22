DeMinaur wins by one game

sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln Tennis Association is gearing up for a big week of tennis with players coming from all over Eyre Peninsula to be involved in the Sportspower Superstore EP junior tournament happening over the weekend. Eyre Peninsula Foundation Cup squad will be selected after this event. On the local front with three minor round matches left before the finals begin in the juniors the race is on to get into the top four with six teams still in the hunt to secure their spot. FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 9 sets 75 games def Bendigo Bank 7 sets 60 games In the men's doubles Port Lincoln Boat Supplies got off to a great start winning both sets. This was well backed up by Shae Bateman and a welcome return to Port Lincoln of Charlotte Nichols who had not lost any of her talent helping to secure the set 7-5. Bendigo Bank was able to get their first set on the board through the efforts of Tarnia Rowley and Kerry Cabot who put in a strong performance. In the singles both teams were able to record four sets each which would set up a big final round. In the mixed doubles Bendigo Bank tried to claw back the sets with a sensational win to Matt Bailey and Tarnia Rowley in the tiebreak and when Andrew Casanova and Kerry Cabot dominated in their match scores were locked. Hope soon faded when Nathan Beljon and Charlotte Nichols outclassed their opponents to score a convincing win and when McCouaig and Bateman worked hard to win their match their team was home with a much needed win. Best: Andrew McCouiag, Kerry Cabot. Port Lincoln Dental 11 sets 80 games def Yumbah Aquaculture 5 sets 56 games Best: Corinne Shillabeer, Kerry Collins JUNIOR TENNIS DeMinaur 6 sets 49 games def Federer 6 sets 48 games This would prove to be the match of the round which could also shape who ends up in the finals. In doubles Federer got off to a great start with wins to Bella White and James Siviour who were on fire in their match. This was backed up by the reliable Harry Rowley and Angus Stokes adding to their teams score. Cody Price and Nash Christian continued to rack up the sets for their team when they won their match in convincing style. DeMinaur got their first set on the score sheet when Edward Kutny and Isabella Townsend were too consistent for their opponents. In the singles round Federer continued to keep the pressure on with wins to Sivour, Rowley and when Christian won his match they were one set away from the win. With their backs to the wall DeMinaur set about working their way back into the match with wins to Kutny, Townsend, Keatley and when Talia Freeman outplayed her opponent they were back in the match. In the final set of the day Isabel Lydeamore had to dig deep in her match winning in the tiebreak 7-5. It was then left up to the team managers to tally the scoresheet with DeMinaur winners by one game. McDonald's Best: Edward Kutnty Alcott 7 sets 57 games def Djokovic 5 sets 52 games McDonald's Best: Hunter Gray Stosur 10 sets 67 games def Barty 2 sets 35 games McDonald's Best: Cuba Vidov MONDAY NIGHT MEN'S Eyre Eye Centre 3 sets 28 games def EP Seafood 3 sets 27 games In the opening round EP Seafood got off to off to their best start of the season with a solid win to Boyd McCurry and Ryan Cocks who outclassed their opponents. This was well backed up by Brett Channon and Nigel Edmonds Wilson who showed too much experience for their younger opponents. In the second round Eyre Eye Centre fought back with wins to Andrew Cabot and Dylan Gieberts who had found their groove. This was backed by Phil Clem and Darcy Goldfinch who combined well in their match. Going into the final round Eyre Eye Centre had a one game advantage that would prove to be critical in the end result. In the final round Cabot and Goldfinch finished off their night on a high stepping up when it counted to win 7-5. Cocks and Edmonds-Wilson tried to keep their team in the match with an impressive win 6-4. But Eyre Eye Centre had done enough to win the match by one game Best: Ryan Cocks GPK Accounting 4 sets 34 games def Shepperd Building 2 sets 20 games Best: Andrew McCouiag The Fresh Fish Place 5 sets 36 games def Terry White Chemmart 1 set 21 games Best: Matt Keatley

