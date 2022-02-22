news, local-news,

Extra disaster relief has been assured to three Eastern Eyre Peninsula councils still recovering from damage sustained in storms last month. Kimba, Cleve and Franklin Harbour district councils requested further extraordinary assistance after road networks across the three council areas suffered damage due to record rainfall and flooding in late January. The state government has announced the three councils will receive a further $19 million in disaster recovery funding and it would also increase the level of assistance to individual repair costs from 75 per cent of the total cost to 90 per cent. Kimba District Council mayor Dean Johnson said this was welcome news as it provided some certainty and would help reduce the timeline of works needed across the district. He said the council saw between $7.5-10 million in damage so this assistance would be a boost to shortening the timeline of works. "We're absolutely delighted, all three councils have worked closely together on this and we're so pleased the state government came through with this funding in an extraordinarly short timeframe," he said. "This will speed things up and gives us reassuring tools to do this as fast as possible." Cleve District Council mayor Phil Cameron also expressed his joy at the news as the district saw an estimated nearly $4 million in damage. He said with seeding coming up it would help work on key roads to get underway so freight companies can reach farmers to deliver items such as fertiliser and sprays to prepare their paddocks. "I think it's a great result, it enables us to start getting the road network reopened in a timely fashion," he said. "Having government funds available to get work done straight away allows us to get major roads reopened to get transport out to farms." Franklin Habour District Council mayor Robert Walsh also expressed thanks for the funding announcement and said the council area sustained about $6.4 million in damage. "Cleve council has got quite a high surplus, as does Kimba, but we're at a deficit so we were looking down the barrel," he said. "There's a lot of work to do, but we'll get there." Member for Flinders Peter Treloar said the extent of damage done to the local road network and amount of repairs needed would be a significant financial burden for the three councils, so this funding was welcomed. "With seeding activities due to start on the Eyre Peninsula in coming months, it's critical for local farming communities to ahve road access restored," he said. "This extra funding will be a significant help and will allow important recovery work to start as soon as possible."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/3d49e384-f8a3-4196-9883-0eb916839cb7.jpg/r0_152_1152_803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg