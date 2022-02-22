news, local-news,

A group of keen cyclists will be among those across the country doing their bit for this year's Clean Up Australia Day campaign. Each year thousands of Australians sign up to tackle waste as they remove the rubbish polluting Australia's environment. While Clean Up Australia Day officially takes place on March 6, people and groups are encouraged to take part on any day. One group taking part is the Peninsula Pedallers who have organised a Clean Up Australia Day event on Tuesday, March 1, on the same day of one of their scheduled rides. Starting from near Marnikol Fisheries the club will make their way down Proper Bay Road from 9am with support vehicles at the front and rear providing security. Club member Raelene Mason said the Peninsula Pedallers used to participate in Clean Up Australia Day about 15 years ago and it was time to once again take part. "We wanted to provide a bit more variety in our rides...and we see the rubbish along the road and said 'it would be good to clean up the route'," she said. "We look forward to people joining us." Ms Mason said there would be a table set up on the day for people to pick up a bag and gloves and take part. People can find their local Clean Up Australia Day event by visiting www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/join-a-clean-up

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/4bea62ca-7323-4548-857e-04e7785020aa.JPG/r0_345_6000_3735_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg