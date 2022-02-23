news, local-news,

The Women's Wellbeing and Safety Centre was launched in Port Lincoln on Friday, February 18, with Minister for Human Services Michelle Lensink officially unveiling the new premises. The Port Lincoln Times spoke with Yarredi Service executive officer Sharyn Potts about how the new centre came to fruition and how it will benefit women and children seeking help. "It is the tenth and final one of the DV safety hubs that this government committed to within the first 30 days of taking office - they met with with a lot of representatives of various organsiations and sectors," Ms Potts said. "The idea of the centre is to have somewhere were women can get information that will help them to keep them safe." Additional funding has also been provided through the National Partnership on Family and Sexual Violence Responses 2021-23 for a part time coordinator position for the centre, fulfilled by current project officer, Kristen Lawler. A competition was ran where people could enter a logo design for the centre - Lain Montgomerie was crowned the winner at the launch. Yarredi Services has collaborated with other organisations to develop the centre - Ms Potts explained that some services have co-located sections of their services with Yarredi Services. "We are co-locating part of their service with us at that site - if women come there seeking help, the services can come to them instead of them getting sent off here, there and everywhere." "It will be much better for them without having to re-tell their story constantly and to chase them all over town to try and get help - the services will come to them." Ms Potts said they had positive feedback from SAPOL, with there being spaces on site to assist police. "There is a space there for counselling but they will also be able to use in taking statements and interviewing - some people do not feel comfortable going to the police station for example - they will be able to do that at the centre in a bit more friendly environment." Ms Potts explained that Yarredi Services has received grants to assist with building on the centre's facilities. Other local service providers will offer programs and a range of support programs on site. "We have laptop computers so clients will be able to come and they will be able to do short courses or if they need to use the computer they can do that." She explained that the centre is offering education and financial literacy to women to improve their recovery and moving on from domestic violence. Through financial support from other groups, the centre can connect clients to a pathways to a empowerment course, as well as provide one on one counselling. Ms Potts said Yarredi Services has a range of help options. "We have accommodation and support and this centre will be an outreach of that - it will offer more services and opportunities for group work, more earlier intervention and more prevention strategies."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/ef9a617d-efa4-4970-994c-c89ff31589c9.jpg/r71_197_1110_784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg