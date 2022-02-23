sport, local-sport,

The cricketing future of Great Flinders and Tumby Bay associations was on display in a friendly under 13 inter-association style match at Cummins on Sunday. Under 13 cricketers from the two associations played against each other in a friendly inter-association style match, which has become an ongoing match taking place for the past few years. Tumby won the toss and sent Great Flinders in to bat, who started off well with Mitch Blacker getting his side off to a good start, retiring on 14 while Tumby claimed the wickets of Isaac Pertzel and Lachy Hancock. Great batting performances from Harvey Pearce and Kade Wait bolstered the Great Flinders score, as they retired on 28 and 20 respectively. Tumby's Alfie Telfer provided a highlight with a great leaping catch to dismiss Jake Glover while Leroy Richardson also took a great catch to have Ashton Hancock out. Great Flinders did well to finish their innings on 8/128. River Baillie impressed with the ball for Tumby taking 3/9 while Jalen Burgoyne took 2/12, took one catch and was involved in a run out. Tumby proceeded to chase down Great Flinders' total and were helped with the batting of Ryder Franks, but bowler A. Hancock struck early, first catching Tully Robinson and soon after bowling out Fletcher Shields. Franks continued to add runs to Tumby's total until he was eventually run out for a well hit 25. Telfer contributed nine runs before he too was run out as the Great Flinders attack proved too strong. Tumby Bay batted admirably but would finish all out on 86, falling 42 runs short. For Great Flinders A. Hancock finished with 2/9 off his three overs and Archer Hill finished with 2/4 off two. The match provides a chance for young players in both associations to play against others in the 13-year-old age group and for those who do not necessarily play representative cricket to go out and have some fun in an inter-association type game. The match was once again played in positive spirits with lots of encouragement seen on the cricket pitch, with all players and parents involved enjoying the day. Next season will see Tumby Bay play hosts to the match.

Great Flinders and Tumby Bay under 13s play in friendly inter-association cricket match