Focused on EP health

Health is a major talking point across the Flinders electorate in the lead up to the state election. The Flinders candidates have shared some areas they will address with regional health. Liberal Party candidate Sam Telfer says health is the biggest challenge for the Flinders electorate, and his greatest priority. This includes advocating for adequate services in towns to support communities and ensure their longevity, as well as developing a region-wide health system which engaged with medical professionals and enables collaboration between doctors and communities. On addressing the need for more general practitioners in the region Mr Telfer said he would fight to have more doctors in towns, and the state government's recent $42 million pay boost to rural doctors was a step in the right direction. "I was proud to be a strong advocate for the 'Rural Generalist' program launched last year, which equips new GPs with the diverse skills necessary to work in regional communities," he said. "However, we also have to get the short-term arrangements right. "We require strong support structures and robust arrangements between doctors and hospitals, with my preference being a decentralised system." Mr Telfer said he was also keen to support greater delivery of specialist, allied health and mental health support across Eyre Peninsula to minimise the need of travel to Adelaide. "We need a robust health system on the EP as a core requirement for us to have sustainable communities," he said. Increased support for the health care workforce and for aged care are among the goals for Independent candidate Liz Habermann in addressing health in Flinders. Mrs Habermann said the region was reeling from the loss of health services as well as GP shortages, with her hometown Wudinna losing its doctor recently. "Perhaps the most dire consequence of Eyre Peninsula being a safe Liberal seat for over 15 years is the loss of crucial health services," she said. "We do not have enough GPs and essential health workers, Wudinna's GP left because of the lack of support from the health system." Mrs Habermann said while this was happening locums were being paid exorbitant fees and privately chartered planes ferried COVID patients from Ceduna to Adelaide. She said aged care was also in need of addressing in the region with examples of families unable to be close to loved ones or elderly couples unable to remain together. "Surely our elderly, and the dignity and respect they deserve, are more important than building a $700 million basketball stadium?," she said. Mrs Habermann said she would listen to health experts, professionals and carers on how to fix the health system in Flinders, would support increased aged care and advocate for incentives to attract young people to stay in the region. Dr Kathryn Hardwick-Franco has promoted The Greens' health platform which includes greater support for medical staff and training opportunities to address issues in Flinders. Dr Harwick-Franco said medical and health care workers across Flinders deserved thanks for their work, but felt they were being let down with a lack of support by the government, which then affects communities. She said by working together and applying pressure, greater support for workers and better health outcomes for the community could be achieved. "The Greens believe in supporting medical staff with more pay, support with housing, extra leave and education for young people such that they go to uni but come back to our communities and care for us," she said. Dr Harwick-Franco said training was essential and The Greens wanted to provide scholarships and and support to train and retain doctors and nurses. She said other areas The Greens would address included increased funding for public mental health services, including hospital inpatient services and community outpatient and outreach services, as well as ensuring consistent access to telehealth across Flinders. "The Greens are strongly committed to ensuring the South Australian community has access to quality, affordable health care, and we are particularly passionate about preventative and primary health care," she said. Nationals candidate Lillian Poynter will aim to address key areas of health across Flinders, including access to doctors, services and facilities. Mrs Poynter said there was a crisis with doctor shortages on Eyre Peninsula and would support the establishment of a EP doctor training school based in Port Lincoln to provide in house training to medical students, after positive results were seen with a similar school at Renmark. She said there also needed to be more attention with mental health services including access to a mental health centre at Port Lincoln Hospital. "When the last major redevelopment of the hospital was made there was a provision made for a mental health centre at the hospital, this was not followed through by the successor government and needs to be followed through," she said. "The centre needs to be opened and extended to meet current demand." Mrs Poynter said other areas of attention included for a local cancer treatment centre in an effort to keep families close to home for treatment and for an MRI machine in Port Lincoln. She said there also needed to be continued training for doctors and nurses on EP, having spoken to the Eyre Peninsula Parkinson's Support Group about the need for nurses trained in Parkinson's care. "We need to help these patients in the comfort of their own homes instead of flying to Adelaide for minor issues," she said.

Flinders candidates discuss health needs for Eyre Peninsula