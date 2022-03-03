The Line & Label: A multi-award winning venue

line & label, restaurant, award winning, eat out

A big congratulations to the team at The Line & Label

Congratulations must go to the team at The Line & Label for being the only restaurant on the Eyre Peninsula to be awarded both the Australian Good Food Guides' Chef Hat and Readers' Choice Award. "We'd like to formally congratulate our executive chef, Mark Jensen (pictured) and his incredibly talented team who have consistently continued to deliver a high standard of food and service, in what has been a trying few years for the hospitality industry," Peter Teakle Wines managing director, Ben Teakle said. "We would also like to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for your ongoing support and enthusiasm." "It is thanks to you that we can do what we love every day." "We thank you for choosing to dine at the Line & Label and we look forward to being a part of many more of your celebrations and cherished memories." The AGFG's Chef Hat has been awarded to discerning chefs around the country since 1982. These awards are the result of careful deliberation. Inspectors appointed by AGFG dine anonymously. Their reviews and the opinions of the dining public, who generously send in their comments throughout the year, determine these results. The inspectors are looking for six different attributes: Ingredients Taste Presentation Technique Value Consistency Many great establishments have been awarded a Readers' Choice award around the country this year. These establishments have received the most votes in 2021 in their region and for their respective categories. Perched above the vineyard of Peter Teakle Wines, The Line & Label is architecturally stunning with a modern Australian menu featuring the area's freshest seafood and produce. Delight your tastebuds with fried Spencer Gulf prawns, grass-fed sirloin and a rich dark chocolate tart, a meal you are sure to remember. But don't just take our word for it. Read more about The Line & Label's successes at www.agfg.com.au/agfg/ratings-symbols/awards and www.agfg.com.au/agfg/ratings-symbols/readers-choice While visiting the Port Lincoln area of the Eyre Peninsula, a visit to The Line & Label on Whillas Road is an absolute must. "Come and experience our award-winning venue for yourself," Ben said. The Line & Label is open Thursday to Sunday and the Cellar Door is open Saturday and Sunday.

To book online go to peterteaklewines.com