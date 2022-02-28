news, local-news,

The Marshall Liberal Government has provided funding to two local organisations for its projects through this year's round of Office for Ageing Well Community Grants. The Marshall Liberal Government has invested $600,000 across 34 projects, working to enhance the wellbeing of older South Australians. Port Lincoln Aboriginal Health Service Inc (PLHAS) received $10,000 allocated to its projects focusing on Engaging Elders into Healthy Lifestyle and Connection, while Cummins District Enterprise Committee Inc received $4920 for its new mosaic project. The Grants program supports older South Australians, including those from diverse communities and backgrounds, to age well and be recognised for their valued contributions across their lifetime. PLHAS will run and deliver programs requested by its Elders: Water Aerobatics, Walking groups, Music group, Healthy Lifestyle Budget Cooking and Shops Tours, Art Therapy, Community Garden Project (Share and Care), Elders camp, Elders Yarning Circles, and Lawn Bowls. The programs will work to help Elders reconnect with each other and community and support their mental health and wellbeing, as majority have received their COVID vaccinations. The Cummins Mosaic Group are currently working to create public art to install the panels along Railway Terrace, with the aim of brightening up their street scape. Mosaic committee member Wendy Holman emphasised what the funding will mean to group members into the future, explaining how it will improve their work space. "The success of this grant will improve the work environment for our Cummins Mosaic members and ensure elderly participants are not compromised in their health by joining us - They can continue to be productive in this community without concern for their physical well being. "The interaction between mosaicers, the groups we support with our artwork, and the learning that extends our sense of value in what we do in the community helps to optimise participation and actively extend quality of life as we age." Majority of the group members are retirees who share an interest in developing a range of public art, while working to link people within the community and support interaction among various age groups. Experienced members of Cummins Mosaic group have been working on the designs for the new art, with mentoring from retired Art teachers Jane Andrew and Rosii Pedler. Pending final approvals the mosaic panels are set to be placed on stobie poles - funding for the project is being accumulated through attendance fees each week, covering insurance and material costs. Donated materials and small local grants (Community Bank/ Op Shop/ Hotel) have enabled the group to continue developing projects over the past seven years and enjoy the social time together. The project is set to be staged across three years, with the recent grant enabling the provision of "ergonomically friendly" furniture and equipment to improve the workplace. The group contact local suppliers to purchase equipment and materials for the build, including mosaic tools/ workbenches/ base board and materials for panels/ safety equipment - the group welcome more members of various ages to join in, inviting school students and young mothers to become involved. The group believes the visible public artwork as a way of increasing the sense of positive lifestyle in Cummins - Their mosaic work was recognised in recent times with an International Toilet Tourism Award in 2018, with other pieces being installed at the Hospital, Community Garden and Nature Playground. Leaders of the group will be promoting and celebrating the completion of each of the new mosaic panels through the group's social media and sharing its latest updates through local media.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/d4d3c644-c129-40ac-a435-d71766f59a6a.jpg/r3_0_1343_757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg