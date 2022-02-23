news, local-news,

The Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation has activated a fund to help with the ongoing recovery from storm and flooding on Lower Eyre Peninsula earlier this year. The foundation has activated its Eyre Peninsula Disaster Fund to help with the ongoing recovery from storm and flooding that hit areas such as Karkoo, Yeelanna, Kapinnie and Cummins between January 21 and 27. The fund has tax deductible status and was set up to respond to unexpected crisis situations on Eyre Peninsula. It was last activated in response to the Sleaford fire in 2012. Foundation chairperson Garry Downey said donations were invited from the public, which would be used to help those who needed help as a result of the storms and/or flooding. "Our foundation has a history of supporting Eyre Peninsula community members impacted by disaster," he said. "We encourage the general public to assist local community members impacted by these events and donate to the EP Disaster Fund." Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council mayor Jo-Anne Quigley has applauded the foundation's efforts to help those affected in the district and said it was another example of Eyre Peninsula locals doing their bit to help those in need. "It's a great way for people to have the opportunity to contribute in any way they like to," she said. "It's a big part of why (the foundation) was implemented for, they do a good job and it's lovely they're being able to get out there and provide this support. "We appreciate it and I'm sure the community appreciates it." The foundation is inviting people to donate, which can be done through direct deposit to BSB 633-000, account no. 142 751 643, in person at any Bendigo Bank branch, in person at the foundation's office at 5 Adelaide Place, Port Lincoln or by cheque mailed to EPCF at PO Box 1960, Port Lincoln SA 5606.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/ec882abd-6448-4e80-b4f4-17f53687fd6d.jpg/r15_92_1629_1004_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg