news, local-news,

Workskil Australia is expanding its youth employment services with plans to boost jobseeker participation by 50 per cent, delivering the Federal Government's Transition to Work Program in different areas of the country including North West Country SA. Workskil Australia is a not-for-profit organisation, delivering the program across six regions and 14 sites in Western Australia, New South Wales and South Australia over the next five years. The organisation will provide Transition to Work Services in Port Lincoln from July 1, with the program being delivered by the local Workskil Australia team, available to young people aged 15-24, who meet the criteria set by the Federal Government. Those interested can contact Workskil Australia to check if they are eligible - one can register their interest at www.workskil.com.au (and download an information kit), or call 1800 125 555. The Transition to Work contracts were announced on Thursday February 24 following a tender carried out by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment. Workskil Australia Chief Executive Nicole Dwyer explained that as a result of the tender, the charity organisation would be seeking to recruit an additional 70 staff, with many located in WA where the program will be delivered for the first time. "We're pleased to have been chosen to deliver more Transition to Work services and thereby help more young Australians on their career journey," Ms Dwyer said. "Overall this represents a 50% increase on our existing Transition to Work service delivery. It is a real vote of confidence in our commitment and track record in assisting young Australian job seekers." Workskil Australia has been delivering Transition to Work services for six years, operating to help thousands of young job seekers. "We take a very personal approach to helping our participants build their confidence and skills to become work ready," Ms Dwyer said. "For us, there's nothing more satisfying than seeing a young person blossom and then share their excitement when they achieve success." Workskil Australia was established in 1982 and has been operating in 67 locations across Western Australia, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria, working to deliver employment, community, Indigenous, youth and disability services. Ms Dwyer added that although the organisation had been delivering employment services in Western Australia since 2018, the announcement has helped it expand its service offerings in Perth and regional Western Australia - she emphasised how "thrilled" they are to be providing these services to other areas of the country. "We are excited to also now be providing Transition to Work services for the first time across the Sydney East Metro region and the mid North of SA while continuing our existing provision across Adelaide's North and North West Country SA," she finished. Transition to Work is an Australian Government-funded service, focusing on providing young people aged 15-24 with practical support and work experience to build skills, confidence and readiness for employment. This includes providing a dedicated youth coach to help participants find and apply for local jobs as well as access further education and training.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.smith/fa77f3fc-ca97-4184-ac06-298cc63e609c.jpg/r2_58_1133_697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Expanding services through Federal Government program