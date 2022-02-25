news, local-news,

This year's Port Lincoln Cup day will be on Friday March 4 at the Port Lincoln race course. The races will run from 12-5pm, involving at least eight races varying in distances and grades - the Port Lincoln Cup race will start at around 4.30pm. There will be picnic seating and umbrellas on site and people will be able to enjoy gourmet food and wine on offer, accompanied with live music on the lawns. Organisers have sold out hospitality packages, however general admission tickets are still available. The bars will be open throughout the day, including Pop Up Beer Bar and Ready To Drink Spirit Bars, Pirate Life and Food Court. The Times spoke to Port Lincoln Cup president Greg Fitzgerald, who firstly thanked the Port Lincoln Cup's naming rights sponsor MGA Insurance Group for their ongoing support, also outlining prizes competitors will be racing for. "The race carries $54,750 in prize money plus $10,000 in racing rewards bonuses for eligible horses - it is a significant prize - we are certainly looking forward to a nice fine day hopefully and a healthy crowd in attendance." Mr Fitzgerald said the event had been organised around a COVID-19 management plan for more than 1000 attendees, outlining the restrictions people must abide by. "Masks are required when people are moving about - whether they are indoors and outdoors as a COVID management plan requirement. "People have to be double vaccinated to be able to enter the facility as a Racing SA requirement." People are also required to scan the QR code at the entrance while having their ticket checked. Mr Fitzgerald said the event had attendees from intrastate, interstate and overseas, adding there was set to be a strong local and regional contingent of horses competing. He outlined what facilities people with general admission tickets will be able to access and the rules they will need to follow. "It allows people with access to various indoor and outdoor facilities - the indoor facilities are obviously being capped at the moment at a certain number - if it reaches that number, then people have to go to another indoor or outdoor option where there is less people." People can purchase their tickets online through Moshtix on the website - children under 18 enter for free, however, they will need their ticket to scan at the entrance. There will be a courtesy bus running set to leave on from in front of the Makybe Diva Statue in the CBD from 10.30am until 12.30pm, also providing return transfers following the race. The Fashions on the Field will feature at the event, with participants in the running to win a range of prizes in the following categoires: Best Dressed Womenswear, Runner-Up Best Dressed, Best Millinery and Best Dressed Menswear - participants can register on the day. Contact Port Lincoln Racing Club(08) 8682 3851 or email info@plrc.com.au for more information.

