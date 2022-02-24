Port Lincoln sport: February 18-19 | GALLERY

sport, local-sport,

There was plenty of sport on offer in Port Lincoln at the weekend with women's football, cricket, baseball and softball played between Friday evening and Saturday. Journalist Jarrad Delaney captured some action from the Telstra PLFLW Competition game between Lincoln South and Wayback at the Port Lincoln High School Oval. He was also at the Ravendale baseball diamond on Friday evening to capture some action from the Lower Eyre Peninsula Baseball League grand final between Coyotes and Indians, as well as photos of this year's premiers across the three grades. The next day photographer Jack Davies was once again out and about in Port Lincoln to capture action from senior colts, B grade and A grade matches in the Port Lincoln Cricket Association, as well as action from the Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association semi finals, which featured Squaws and Roadrunners. Feel free to email your shots to jarrad.delaney@austcommunitymedia.com.au and they can appear in our weekly sport gallery. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/13d2f9f4-4136-43de-a40d-4d078bd3b8df.JPG/r53_806_4053_3066_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg