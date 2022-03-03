news, property, port neill, house of the week, real estate view, property, port lincoln

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR Located in the heart of Port Neill, this is a wonderful opportunity to live a laidback lifestyle while operating a thriving business. You can live in comfort and style within the completely renovated four-bedroom home which features a large open-plan living area with a stunning kitchen, a stylish bathroom and an undercover alfresco perfect for entertaining. Port Neill Post & Trade along with the home is being offered as a whole - Freehold and business, plant and equipment plus stock. The business operates as an Australian Post outlet as well as specialising in the sales of fuel, groceries and convenience lines, delicious coffee, breakfast and lunch, hardware and plumbing supplies, homewares, giftware and outdoor leisure items such as fishing and camping gear, barbecue gas bottle exchange and so much more. With a turnover last financial year of in excess of $1.3 million, this business is well established while still having scope to expand to suit increasing demand. There is a new 18x15m shed with 3.2m high clearance, electric roller door, concrete floor, power and mezzanine floor. Features of the home include rainwater plumbed to the house, two 5kW solar systems (one for the house and one for the business), a front timber deck and low maintenance landscaped gardens. Port Neill Post and Trade services not only the township of Port Neill, but farming and rural communities for miles around. This place is a tourist mecca throughout summer and around Easter, with outstanding beaches, fishing and camping grounds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KpjE2DJ3HKDDDckSzxhuAA/a8f8ac71-391f-4fc8-835c-8859edd0f7cd.jpg/r5_106_2044_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg