The state government is aiming for a decade of growth and cooperation across all parts of the seafood sector as it releases its 10-year Seafood Growth Strategy. During a recent visit to Port Lincoln Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham announced the new strategy as well as a $1 million investment into a range of new programs over the next two years. These include $450,000 towards a grant program to encourage value-adding projects in the commercial sector, $300,000 to help set up a peak commercial fishing body in SA, $100,000 grants for regional recreational fishing events and $20,000 towards a golden fish tag competition. The 10-year strategy includes 39 goals and 113 initiatives which aims to ensure a strong and sustainable seafood sector. The strategy highlights seven pillars to support growth, which includes collaboration between all seafood sectors, stakeholders and the state government, develop new market opportunities, further showcase SA seafood nationally and internationally and build on areas of training, research and technology. This was developed through the government's 20-member Seafood Advisory Forum which included representatives from commercial fishing, recreational fishing, tourism, seafood processors and science organisations. Mr Basham said the government had worked on implementing a strategy for some time and it was important to bring the different sectors together to work on. He said a key part in building the sector moving forward was to bring the different groups together to work cooperatively, as reflected in the "I want to see the different groups united in actually delivering this strategy to make sure we see a great outcome for everyone. "We've seen the division that's been there over the years, the infighting between different groups that hasn't actually achieved for the sector. "Bringing them all together to work together is a wonderful thing and is the only way we're going to have a sustainable fishery going forward." Mr Basham said the $1 million investment showed the state government was committed to growing and improving the seafood industry and would help set the foundation for the 10-year plan. Abalone fishing representative Jonas Woolford was one of the forum members and said it was great to learn of the funding from the government to help develop this plan. "There are seven pillars and near 40 goals and 113 initiatives, we put a lot and time and effort into developing this over eight months, it was an intensive eight months," he said. "If we're going to grow the industry, we need to be innovative...we need to be united. "We have such a great resource here in South Australia, awesome coastline and our fish stocks need to remain sustainable if we are going to do the right thing by the community of South Australia, who are the ones who actually own the resource." Despite this opponents of the government have pointed to inequity in funding with other sectors. Legislative Council independent candidate Colin Shearing said the government had pledged $1 million, while at the same time pledged $24 million to boost the racing industry. "One would think that the seafood industry should be considered just as important, if not more critical to the people of South Australia," he said. "Our seafood industry has been decimated since the China incident, finding itself struggling to reshuffle its markets, whereas racing sees major events offering up to $1 million in prizewinning for one race. "I am not say that SA Racing should not receive funding, far from it, however there needs to be equity." Independent candidate for Flinders Liz Habermann mirrored Mr Shearing's sentiment and said this was not a sure path forward. "Clearly the seafood industry misses out again, after four years of government the best they can do is produce another report," she said.

