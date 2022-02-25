Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday: 1991 | GALLERY

news, local-news,

Enjoy a look back from more than 30 years ago with this week's Port Lincoln Times Flashback Friday. This week we are going back to the early 1990's to feature the people who made the news throughout February, 1991. Who can you recognise amongst this week's photos? Any family members or friends? MORE FLASHBACKS: In 1991 Bob Hawke started the year as Australian Prime Minister before a leadership challenge saw him out of the role by the end of the year, replaced by treasurer Paul Keating. The Adelaide Crows made their AFL debut in 1991, defeating that year's premiers Hawthorn by 86 points in front of a sell out crowd at Football Park. They would finish ninth in their first season. NOTE: This gallery may contain images of deceased Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander persons and may cause distress to those communities. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/738ae02f-cc7b-4bec-b135-7793b8b07810_rotated_270.JPG/r158_1520_3367_3333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg