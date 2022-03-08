news, local-news,

The Australian Government has provided funding to local community projects in Grey under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program with five projects receiving a total of $5.7m, including the 4GX Mobile Base station in Coulta. Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said the projects in Grey are among the 524 projects funded under the program. Mr Ramsey said the overall program funding was boosted by $110 million to $390 million to work to further support communities around Australia while recovering from the 2019-20 bushfires. "A $1.59m Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant has been allocated for the construction of new 4GX Mobile Base Station Coulta," he said. "Lower EP has experienced a number of serious fires through an extended period including the devastating 2005 Wangary Fires which took nine lives, injured 115, destroyed or significantly damaged 93 houses, hundreds of sheds and stock losses in the tens of thousands." The project in Coulta will involve the Installation of a 4GX Mobile Base Station, including any required antennas, cabinets, mounts and ancillary equipment, Equipment to be installed on a new structure at a height of 35 metres, and Upgrade, installation and integration of necessary transmission equipment to deliver high speed 4GX for the proposed site. The project is estimated to have a 19 month duration, with works being expected to be completed by August 2023 Mr Ramsey said that this investment recognises the "vital" role mobile phones play in fire prone area, with the development of sites to improve communication in this higher risk areas being a very welcome announcement. "These grants will fund a broad range of recovery and resilience projects, from social and community wellbeing right through to projects that support local jobs, small businesses and infrastructure," Mr Ramsey said. "As part of the now $2.2 billion National Bushfire Recovery Fund, the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program is backing projects which the affected communities have said will best support their ongoing recovery." District Council of Lower Eyre Peninsula CEO Delfina Lanzilli said the organisation were "delighted" to be working in partnership with Telstra to install a new 4GX Mobile Base Station at Coulta, outlining the benefits it will bring to people living in the surrounding communities. "This base station will provide new and improved mobile network coverage to the neighbouring communities and road routes through the region," Ms Lanzilli said. "It will result in improved mobile voice and data connectivity for residents and visitors in the area which can be accessed using compatible mobile handsets, tablets and mobile broadband modems/routers." Ms Lanzilli said one of council's strategic goals has been to advocate for "quality" services for its residents, including telecommunications, adding how this project has progressed through partnerships they have formed and outlining what the future holds with continuing to work towards improved communication. "While strongly advocating for improvements to coverage and quality of telecommunications across the district, an opportunity developed in which Council could partner with major provider Telstra to seek grant funding for this new base station," Ms Lanzilli continued. "Council will continue to advocate for quality water, electricity and telecommunications and work with proponents of renewable resources in the development of proposals that meet the region's needs." Ms Lanzilli said council had had extensive feedback from members of the community around the ability to connect with people, whether it be friends, family or services, emphasising that this has been a key issue to residents throughout the district. "Limited communications capacity severely impacts the ability to live and work in today's technology-focused world," she finished. "Without this access, communities like Coulta are at risk of getting left behind, due to issues like this Council resolved to advocate for improved telecommunications coverage across the district - This project is a direct result of that advocation."

Funding for improved communication at Coulta