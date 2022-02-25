news, local-news,

Three people will face court after allegedly cultivating cannabis at properties in Port Lincoln. On February 18 Port Lincoln police conducted a search at a home on Eltham Avenue and located six cannabis plants growing on site as well as an amount of dried cannabis. Police seized the cannabis and reported a 64-year-old local man for cultivating and possessing cannabis. He will be summonsed to appear in Port Lincoln Magistrates Court at a later date. On Thursday, February 24 officers conducted another search at a home on Milton Avenue and located three cannabis plants and other drug paraphernalia. Police reported a 51-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, both from Port Lincoln, for cultivating cannabis and possessing drug paraphernalia, they will be summonsed to appear in Port Lincoln Magistrates Court at a later date. Police ask anyone with information on the cultivation of cannabis or manufacturing or illicit substances in the community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Cannabis located in searches of Port Lincoln properties