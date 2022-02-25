Cannabis located in searches of Port Lincoln properties
Three people will face court after allegedly cultivating cannabis at properties in Port Lincoln.
On February 18 Port Lincoln police conducted a search at a home on Eltham Avenue and located six cannabis plants growing on site as well as an amount of dried cannabis.
Police seized the cannabis and reported a 64-year-old local man for cultivating and possessing cannabis. He will be summonsed to appear in Port Lincoln Magistrates Court at a later date.
On Thursday, February 24 officers conducted another search at a home on Milton Avenue and located three cannabis plants and other drug paraphernalia.
Police reported a 51-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, both from Port Lincoln, for cultivating cannabis and possessing drug paraphernalia, they will be summonsed to appear in Port Lincoln Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police ask anyone with information on the cultivation of cannabis or manufacturing or illicit substances in the community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.