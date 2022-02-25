Driver caught for extreme speed near Ceduna

news, local-news,

A driver has lost his licence for six months after he was caught by police for driving at an extreme speed near Ceduna Thursday night. Police say at about 8.15pm on February 24 a Highway Patrol officer was travelling along the Flinders Highway near Ceduna when the mobile radar detected an approaching vehicle travelling at 170km/h in a 110km/h zone. The driver, a 35-year-old Ceduna man, was issued with a $1814 fine and nine demerit points, and was disqualified from driving for six months. Police report the driver had also tested positive for methamphetamine and the sample had been sent for forensic testing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/patrick.martin/767fa5c9-3789-4804-ac2b-da20be41c982.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Driver caught travelling at 170km/h on Flinders Highway near Ceduna