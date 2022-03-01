news, local-news,

Southern Launch is working towards extending its window for launching rockets from its pad at Whalers Way with the aim of return to its pad in 2022. The company had to abandon three attempts at launching a Taiwanese TiSPACE Hapith I rocket from its Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex late last year due to both weather and technological issues. However the company remains committed to conducting test launches from its complex and has applied to the State Commission Assessment Panel to extend its test launch campaign to December 31, 2022. Southern Launch chief executive officer Lloyd Damp confirmed the company had applied to extend the use of its test launch pad. "Last year, we applied to the South Australian Government to extend the temporary development approval for Pad One at Whaler's Way in order to continue the test launch campaign," he said. "Once approved, our team look forward to heading back out to the Whalers Way Orbital Launch Complex to realise Australia's dream of reaching space." However this news has not been welcomed by the Eyre Peninsula Environmental Protection Alliance, who have been leading the opposition against rocket launches at Whalers Way due to potential impacts on the local environment and wildlife. It has also raised concern with one of the attempted test launches in September which saw a system error cause the rocket to catch fire. Alliance representatives gave a deputation to Lower Eyre Peninsula District Council at its meeting on February 18 voicing their concerns, as the State Planning Commission has referred the variation request to the council for comment by March 3. The council voted to write to the commission to ask for an extension of the referral deadline to consider all issues relating to the test launches at Whalers Way. Alliance member Richard Lloyd said the decision to ask for an extension was welcomed as there were ongoing concerns about the environmental impact the launches would have. "The first trial clearly demonstrated the significant risks associated with this trial campaign, including bushfire, noise and dust pollution, and the increased truck traffic on Proper Bay Road and Fishery Bay Road," he said. "We are thankful that (Lower Eyre) council have taken it upon themselves to explore this further." Despite this Southern Launch remain committed to its space mission, which included continuing the test campaign at Whalers Way as well as a further six suborbital launches at Koonibba. "We envision 2022 to be one for the space history books," Mr Damp said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/7605959f-6676-4e4f-bc8f-84706b0fef3c.jpg/r369_314_1789_1116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg