SA Health has listed four COVID-19 exposure sites in Port Lincoln, warning those who attended to get tested if symptoms arise. On Friday, February 25, SA Health listed exposure sites at Ravendale Community Sports Centre on Friday, February 18 between 4.30pm-11.30pm as well as Grand Tasman Hotel on Saturday, February 19 between 10am-12pm, Pier Hotel on the same day between 12.30pm-2.30pm and Hotel Boston on Sunday, February 20 between 2.30pm-6pm. SA Health asks anyone who attended the sites at those times to monitor themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms and to get a PCR test as soon as they develop, no matter how mild. The state government's COVID Heatmap shows as of February 26 there were 158 active cases from the Port Lincoln City Council area. It should be noted the map shows place of residence for cases, it does not mean the cases are currently within the local government area. A list of exposure sites can be found on the SA Health website. Want to have the biggest headlines sent your way each week? Sign up today for the weekly Port Lincoln Times newsletter here.

SA Health names four exposure sites in Port Lincoln