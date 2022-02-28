sport, local-sport,

Port Lincoln Tennis Association hosted the Sportspower Superstore EP Junior Tournament over the weekend with some great tennis on show. Players came from all over the Eyre Peninsula to compete in the doubles and singles events. With 72 players involved and 129 matches throughout the weekend our volunteers done an exceptional job of making sure the event run smoothly both on and off the court. Thanks to Dylan Hicks from Tennis SA who was the tournament director and trained our volunteers throughout the weekend 17 YEARS AND UNDER BOYS This was a round robin event with big serves and big shots on show from the five players involved. In the last match of the day this would prove to be the final with Mitchell Bailey and William Turner who were both undefeated leading into the match. Bailey got off to a great start with strong hitting and putting immense pressure on Turner. It was not until late in the match that Turner was able to get some games under his belt. Bailey ended up showing too much experience taking out the match and walking away with the trophy with Turner runne rup. Doubles winners were Lochie Elleway and Hunter Gray, runners up Nicholas Cave and William Turner 17 YEARS AND UNDER GIRLS This was also a round robin with four girls competing. Sally Cabot dominated this event with her precision hitting and remained undefeated and only dropped two games in her three sets. Runner up was Jani Howett. Doubles winners Jani Howatt and Sally Cabot, runners up Yasmin Fauser and Sydnee Lockwood. 15 YEARS AND UNDER BOYS Number one seed Aiden Turner breezed through his earlier matches, booking a spot in the final with a win over Edward Kutny in the semi 6-3. On the other side of the draw number two seed Hunter Gray was challenged by Rylan Jefferson having to step up his game when it got tight to win 6-4. In the final Turner was up and running early with his game full of power hitting. Gray started working his way into the match playing controlled tennis making Turner go for the big shots. Gray proved to be too consistent and took out the final 6-3. Brodie Cash won the consolation final over Braden Holley. Doubles winners Brodie Cash and Rylan Jefferson, runners up Edward Kutny and Sam Lydeamore. 15 YEARS AND UNDER GIRLS Number one seed Eva Schmucker got challenged early in the draw having to work hard to get the win over Mabel Hyde. This game got her in the groove winning her semi final convincingly to book her spot in the final. Holly Bates was in good form knocking out number two seed Cindy Cabot by playing consistent tennis. In the final Schmucker who is a seasoned performer when it comes to finals won the match over Bates in convincing style. Victoria Cheesman won the consolation final over Sibeal Hopkins. Doubles winners Sachi Vidov and Eva Schmucker, runners up Matilda Nettle and Holly Bates. 13 YEARS AND UNDER BOYS In the early round Jaiden Jefferson caused the upset of the day with a win 6-4 over number one seed Jarren Hillman. On the other side of the draw Archie Fitzgerald was put to the test by fellow leftee Javier Keatley with players putting on a show. Fitzgerald won through to the final where he came up against Jefferson in what would be an entertaining final. Both players played some sensational shots but it would be Fitzgerald that came up with the goods taking out the final 7-5. Jarren Hillman won the consolation final over Jack Hatzimanolis. Doubles winners Larry Fitzgerald and Archie Fitzgerald, runners up Jaiden Jefferson and Javier Keatley. 13 YEARS AND UNDER GIRLS In the early round Taleah Turner got off to a great start when she was too good for the number one seed Estelle Gray. Ruby Cabot dominated in her match to book her spot in the final. In the final Turner was on fire taking out the match 6-3. Estelle Gray won the consolation final over Isabel Lydeamore. Doubles winners Ruby Cabot and Taleah Turner, runners up Estelle Gray and Romey Larwood. 11 YEARS AND UNDER BOYS It was great to see such strong numbers in this draw with players keen to compete. Brodie Burford was having a great day when he had a win over the number two seed Brooklyn Macgowan to book his spot in the final. On the other side of the draw Samson Schmucker had too much power for his younger opponents taking out the final with a solid performance. Zayden Gill won the consolation final over Cuba Vidov. Doubles winners Brooklyn Macgowan and Samson Schmucker, runner up Brodie Burford and Zayden Gill 11 YEARS AND UNDER GIRLS In this event surprise package was Alexis Povey who put in solid performances to win through to the final. Number one seed Ivy Wauchope had to work hard in her match when she won the tiebreak 7-2 over Lucy Hatzimanolis. In this event surprise package was Alexis Povey who put in solid performances to win through to the final. Number one seed Ivy Wauchope had to work hard in her match when she won the tiebreak 7-2 over Lucy Hatzimanolis. In the final this would be an entertaining match with Wauchope taking out the final 6-4. Neve Thomas won the consolation final over Millie Schmucker. Doubles winners Mia Schlink and Simmy Larwood, runner up Alexis Povey and Neve Thomas.

