sport, local-sport,

A GRADE PRELIMINARY FINAL Shields def Roadrunners 23-6 Roadrunners started on the offense with Charmaine Cross the only safe hit for the bat however was not able to advance the diamond. Shields crossed six from a mix of safe hits and errors. Kahsha Judge started Roadrunners second bat with a safe hit to left but a double play from Shields sisters Porscha and Holley Shepperd had her out at first. Youngster Jessica Woolford hit a lovely two-bagger and scored from young gun Kiara Newman's safe hit crossing one. Shields scored a further four, Kira Picken smacking a nice three-bagger to assist in increasing the lead. Cross and Judge had safe hits for Roadrunners but were unable to advance to score before outs were made. Shields' H. Shepperd started with a safe hit and was able to score as batters moved her around the diamond for one run. Tessa Rusden came out smacking a three-bagger to left and scored from Dianne McCouaig before taking the diamond again. Patience and safe hits allowed Shields to get on base and Marlee Anderson's three-bagger assisted her team in gaining seven runs. Shields infield made quick work of Roadrunners fifth bat with three consecutive outs. Shields added a further five with Taylor Darby hammering out a home run to left. Although Roadrunners' Siann Cross started with a safe hit to right a double play from Darby and H. Shepperd followed by a play from PJ had three out. Roadrunners made three quick up and outs of their own to get back to the bat. Roadrunners came in for their last bat and had 6 safe hits from Rusden, McCouaig, Bronwyn Warland, Judge, Woolford and a two-bagger to Cross crossing four, however outs were made and time and game was called with Shields advancing into the grand final. B GRADE PRELIMINARY FINAL Shields def Roadrunners 17-16 What a cracking game this was for both players and spectators. Roadrunners started off with the bat, a mix of safe hits, errors and a great eye got them on base scoring six by the end of the dig. Shields came out putting bat to ball and scored four of their own. Second dig had both teams score one run each with safe hits clean and fielding from both clubs, Shields grabbing a double play throughout their field. Roadrunners scored one run at their third bat and Shields scored three to even the game half way through. Roadrunners Elisa Heath started with a two-bagger to centre and scored on young Lily O'Leary's safe outfield hit but shields infield were clean and grabbed everything else to make outs. Shields came in firing in this bat, everyone faced the pitcher and many safe hits were had but Marlee Anderson hit a stellar home run out to centre assisting in eight runs to take the lead. Roadies came out and scored two to shorten the lead in the fifth as Shields were unable to score with Roadrunners sending them back to the field with a double play. Sixth and last bat for Roadrunners had them score five as all batters faced the pitcher, Heath again cracking a two-bagger assisting her team to tie the game. Shields had one last bat and young Airlie Hartwich hit safe to left, her aggressive base running allowed her to steal to second base and then in a scoring position got around the diamond to score on Anderson's hit to snatch the win from a well fought game by both teams. UNDER 16 PRELIMINARY FINAL Roadrunners def Eagles 20-9 Roadrunners started in the batters box with four safe hits including a two-bagger to Ella Wheare crossing their max five. Eagles had two quick outs but a safe hit and aggressive base running from Ella Wiseman had them score one. Roadrunners Wheare had yet again a two-bagger in the second to help her teams tally rise, assisting in five runs being scored. Eagles smart batting and safe hits to Sophie Gray and Sophie McFarlane allowed four over the plate. Five again scored for Roadrunners in the fourth , Jesica Woolford having a two-bagger at bat to help her team. Great watchful eyes got Eagles on base and with good legs they scored one. Last bat Roadrunners scored five from a mix of safe hits, smart batting and errors. Eagles came in with a strong bat putting bat to ball having safe hits to Gray, E. Wiseman and Kurtis Wiseman scoring three before game was called. Port Lincoln and Districts Softball Association wish everyone playing in next week's grand final the best of luck. Juniors kick off at 11am followed by B grade at 1pm and A grade at 3.30pm so come on up to check out the action.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aBKzLMK3eEVPvPkN7ieSYk/86788e37-835e-4476-b00b-171621d9a177.jpg/r83_291_5032_3087_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Shields through to A and B grade finals