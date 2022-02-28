So much colour in our vibrant communities

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Colour can be added to the community in many ways - it can be through creativity, collaboration, generosity or just being there to provide a service that many enjoy. Coming up in Tumby Bay in March is Colour Tumby and the event program has been revealed showing several community contributions, following the success of the collaborative event in 2021. These include photo exhibitions, a car show, workshops and even a fireworks display. Tumby Bay has become a community that celebrates colour and creativity and the collaborative approach to this festival has provided a chance for the community to really own this event. With this approach, there is no telling what will be soon added to this event, and to the Tumby Bay community. Speaking of collaboration, Port Lincoln City Council and the Port Lincoln Football League have worked together to create a refurbished entrance to Centenary Oval. The new-look entrance at the southern end includes entry and exit gates as well as a new ticketing booth with capability to allow for greater use of electronic ticketing. This upgrade is aimed to improve traffic flows in and out of the oval, which is also used by parents during pick up and drop off hours for the nearby schools. This is a great example of how the council can work with local sports clubs to tackle their needs while also providing a greater good for the community. On Eyre Peninsula, one organisation that has done its bit to help communities in need has been the Eyre Peninsula Community Foundation which is once again supporting those affected by disaster. The foundation has activated its Eyre Peninsula Disaster Fund to assist those affected by flooding and storm damage on Lower Eyre Peninsula in January. This fund was last activated in response to the Sleaford fire in 2012 and now will help those around areas such as Cummins, Kapinnie and Yeelanna that were affected by recent severe storms. The foundation has time and again stepped up to address the needs of EP communities and its great to see them do it once again for those affected by natural disaster. Hopefully the community can do its bit to support this cause. Port Lincoln has been fortunate to still be able to enjoy going to the movies thanks to the Lincoln Cinema, and thanks to some federal government support that can continue. The cinema was one of the recipients from the latest round of the $20 million Supporting Cinemas' Retention Endurance and Enhancement of Neighbourhoods (SCREEN) Fund. The past couple of years have been challenging ones for cinemas around the world as COVID-19 has led to many closing their doors as well as smaller crowds coming to watch the latest movies. Hopefully this funding can help Lincoln Cinema keep its doors open for many years to come and the community can continue to support it. There is so much more to read on the Port Lincoln Times website, including the latest sport reports with a great display of young tennis in the Sportspower Superstore EP Junior Tournament held in Port Lincoln on Saturday and Sunday. Check out these and other stories online at www.portlincolntimes.com.au. Happy reading! Jarrad Delaney - Port Lincoln Times senior journalist

